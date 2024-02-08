Travis Kelce is worried about how much money he might be spending on VIP suites during the 2024 Super Bowl

With the 2024 Super Bowl just around the corner, the buzz around the highly anticipated event is at an all-time high. However, it’s not just the fans but also the players feeling the heat, especially regarding the expensive VIP suites. Recently, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, shared his concerns about how much money he will spend on VIP suites during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“I’m not really doing much different other than just counting how much money I’m spending on this damn Super Bowl for family and friends to come,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during their “New Heights” podcast.

©GettyImages



Many family members of the players have expressed their concerns about the exorbitant prices.

“Just making sure I’m on top of those finances and losing all this money,” he joked, referring to his plans after the game.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, the cost of the event and its VIP suites has been a hot topic of discussion. Many family members of the players have expressed their concerns about the exorbitant prices.

Among them is the mother of San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey, who recently revealed that the cost of a VIP suite is so high that no one in her family could afford it. She went on to say that the suites cost millions of dollars, making it impossible for her family to consider them as an option.

“We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it,” Lisa McCaffrey said on her “Your Mom” podcast. “Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags, Olivia [Culpo]. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now,” she added.

Lisa said the tickets were so expensive that she would watch her son play at a nearby bar and meet up with him later. “Long story short, they are outrageously expensive. … I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor, I don’t know if it’s the first time in Vegas factor, there is just so much going on,” she said.

Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, also shared that people might not see her in one of the suites. “You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” she said on the “Today” show. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands; so far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”