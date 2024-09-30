Taylor Swift and the late Kris Kristofferson developed a sweet friendship

Kris Kristofferson was one of Hollywood's biggest icons. The songwriter and musician was a country icon, who also made his way onto the screen thanks to his incredible presence. Since his death over the weekend, various celebrities have reminisced about the importance of Kristofferson, prompting us to look into his different friendships, including Taylor Swift. The pair developed a sweet friendship based on respect and mutual admiration, with Swift admiring him and his kindness openly.

© Rick Diamond Taylor Swift and Kris Kristofferson at the 43rd Annual CMA Awards

Swift and Kristofferson had their first public interaction in 2009, when Swift won an award at the 43rd Annual Country Music Awards and Kristofferson presented her with the statuette. The two hugged onstage, with Swift looking shocked at standing next to the music icon. The meeting developed into a relationship of respect, with the two performing at a benefit concert the following year for Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame in Los Angeles.

“These are the best role models I could have,” said Swift at the time, referencing some of the performers that were taking the stage with her, including Kristofferson, Lionel Richie and Vince Gill.

Kristofferson and Swift bonded some more backstage, with him praising her talent and career. “I just know you are going to have the most wonderful career, and most wonderful life,” he said, per a New York Magazine article.

Swift was a longtime fan of Kristofferson

Swift seemed deeply moved by the conversation, relaying to her mother backstage moments later. “I felt like I was going to pass out! He said so many nice things about my songwriting … I can’t even remember everything he said; I blacked out a little bit,” she said.

Back in 2022, when Kristofferson joined Instagram, he shared a photo with Swift as his first post that showed the two huddled close for the camera, making the shape of a heart with their hands. "No better way to kick off Kris’ official Instagram account than with this picture of him and Taylor Swift at the “All For The Hall” concert benefit in 2010!" read the caption, written by Kristofferson's team.