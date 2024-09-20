Serena Williams reveals her daughter prefers listening to Taylor Swift than playing with princesses

Serena Williams revealed in a podcast with host and editor Kara Swisher that her eldest daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, is a big fan of Taylor Swift. She mentioned that Olympia prefers listening to Taylor Swift over engaging in typical kids' entertainment, like playing with princesses. "My daughter just turned 7. She's not into princesses, she's into Taylor Swift," Williams said, adding, "I am, too."

In addition to Olympia, Serena shares Adira River Ohanian, 1, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. During the conversation, Serena also discussed raising two young girls in a world with "negative energy out there."

© @serenawilliams

"It's a scary world. It's a digital world for kids right now. I'm always on with my daughter, but we don't allow her on certain platforms," Williams revealed." It's so interesting that with everything available online and the access that kids have — in a second, you never know what can come to them," she added. "Like I said, I'm trying to think positively. I feel like we might try to take it slow with her and go a little bit slower with electronics, and just let her be a kid for as long as you can."

While many parents despise unsolicited opinions, the Olimpic gold medalist said she's always open to parenting tips. "Please give it to me; thank you very much!" Williams said. "I don't have any [advice]," she continued. "Wake up, that's all I do. I could barely wake up today! I feel like everybody's a champion. You don't have to be winning Wimbledon or a gold medal to be a champion. Being a champion is really just being there for your kids. I think that's a huge champion."

© Getty Images Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia Ohanian attended the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris Arena on July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The simple things that make Serena Williams feel like a 'Champion Mom'

Serena explained how preparing food for her loved one makes her feel accomplished, even when she is not home to pick up after. "I went home and I made lunch for the kids, and I knew that I wouldn't be there to see them eat it, but I knew I made it, and that made me feel good. And I tell you, that made me feel like a champion mom," she said.

© Getty Images Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Adira River attend the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Trocadero on July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Serena, who retired from tennis in 2022 and founded Wyn Beauty, said she learned a lot of lessons from her sport. "Being a champion is understanding that you're not going to be a champion every single day. There's no way you can win every single day. I need to take this advice to myself," Williams said. "But it's really just about giving your best effort in whatever you're doing, just do the best that you can on that day. Some days, you will be able to make a better effort. Some days, just waking up is a big effort. You just have to give what you can on that day."