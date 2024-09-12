Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Karol G goes viral dancing with Taylor Swift at the VMAs
Karol G and Taylor Swift post at the VMAs after her performance

MTV VMAS

Karol G dances with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello during her VMA performance

Taylor Swift showed off her dance moves

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 11, 2024 10:08 PM EDT

One of the biggest nights in music, the 2024 MTV VMAs are in motion, and Karol G kicked off the night with a colorful and fun performance of her summer hit “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.”

Karol G performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards© Getty
Karol G performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The Colombian songstress lit up the stage and commanded attention, setting the bar for performers for the rest of the evening. She also incorporated the crowd, making her way to Taylor Swift, who showed off her dance moves.

View post on X

As expected, the moment went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. They also posed backstage for a photo. 

Karol G and Taylor Swift post at the VMAs after her performance
Karol G and Taylor Swift post at the VMAs after her performance

Karol G also danced with Camila Cabello, who will also take the stage. 

View post on X

Karol G and Cabello are among the group representing the Latinas at the famous awards. Anitta also took the stage performing "Paradise" with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled and Argentina's Tiago PZK for their song "Alegría."

View post on X

