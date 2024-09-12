Karol G dances with Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello during her VMA performance

One of the biggest nights in music, the 2024 MTV VMAs are in motion, and Karol G kicked off the night with a colorful and fun performance of her summer hit “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.”

© Getty Karol G performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

The Colombian songstress lit up the stage and commanded attention, setting the bar for performers for the rest of the evening. She also incorporated the crowd, making her way to Taylor Swift, who showed off her dance moves.

As expected, the moment went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. They also posed backstage for a photo.

Karol G and Taylor Swift post at the VMAs after her performance

Karol G also danced with Camila Cabello, who will also take the stage.

Karol G and Cabello are among the group representing the Latinas at the famous awards. Anitta also took the stage performing "Paradise" with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled and Argentina's Tiago PZK for their song "Alegría."