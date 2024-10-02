Lady Gaga reveals how her 'unpredictable' fiance Michael Polansky proposed

Lady Gaga has a lot of exciting things happening with her personal and professional life. The singer's highly anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux, hits theaters in two days, and she is an engaged woman, planning what direction she and her fiance Michael Polansky will go with their wedding.

Lady Gaga proudly flashes her engagement ring in Italy

Gaga accidentally revealed she was engaged in Paris in July during the summer Olympics when she introduced Polansky as her “fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. It was a secret she kept for a few months because she revealed to Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that he proposed to her right after her birthday, which is March 28th.

The Oscar winner thought he was going to do it on her birthday, so after it passed, she was a little confused. "He proposed to me right after my birthday, and so my birthday passed, and I was like, 'well, I thought he was going to propose then,'" she told the host.

When Kimmel joked that maybe he didn't do it because sometimes guys "will use that as an excuse to only get you one gift," she defended her man. "He didn’t do that. He actually threw me a beautiful birthday dinner, and then we went on a trip together. We went rock climbing, which was super fun," she shared. It's a new hobby for Gaga, who happily told a surprised Kimmel, "I do now. I would do anything for love."

As they climbed up the mountain, Polansky had the MASSIVE engagement ring in his backpack, which is probably why he decided to do it when they got to the bottom. "He didn’t propose to me at the top. We climbed up to the top, looked around, took some photos, and then went back down," she explained.

Once they got back to the bottom, Michael asked for permission to propose. "We were just walking back to the room and talking, and he asked me if he could ask me something," she said. "It was so sweet and very Michael. I was like, yes, it's definitely okay!"

While Kimmel was surprised why he didn't do it at the top she explained, "It was smart, I think. Safer to do it at the bottom. He had the ring in his backpack. It was so cute. He got it out, and I loved how he did it." The businessman and entrepreneur did not get down on a knee, and she liked it that way. "I’m a modern lady, so I liked what he did," she said, telling Kimmel, "Michael’s unpredictable."

As for the wedding planning, they still don't know but are open to ideas. "We’ve talked about just going to a courthouse, the two of us, and ordering Chinese food," the 38-year-old shared.