Madonna joins viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and surprises fans with Lady Gaga’s song: WATCH

Madonna is joining the viral ‘Wednesday’ TikTok dance! The iconic performer, who recently announced some bittersweet news to her fans, showed off her dance moves, posting her own version of the choreography, looking absolutely stunning in a lace bustier, a black blazer and matching pants.

The 64-year-old star surprised her fans, dancing along to Lady Gaga’s hit song ‘Bloody Mary,’ while wearing big sunglasses and showing off her strawberry blonde hairstyle. And while Madonna and Gaga seem to be friendly now, the pair had a brief feud a few years ago.

“Madonna X Gaga is gonna happen soon I can feel it in my bones,” one person wrote, referring to a potential collaboration, while someone else added, “Never thought you will ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace.”

Gaga was recently seen celebrating the success of ‘Bloody Mary,’ after she heard the 2011 song from her album ‘Born This Way’ playing on the radio. The acclaimed singer is enjoying the success of Wednesday’s dance trend, which quickly turned into mainstream airplay more than 10 years after the official release.

@ladygaga Driving home from set 🃏❤️ my song came on the radio 😭 ♬ original sound - heyy

“We’re on the radio!” Gaga said in a new video, while the song plays in the background. “WHEN YOUR SONG FROM 2011 IS A 2023 SMASH,” she wrote on social media, revealing that she was coming home from the set of the highly anticipated film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’

Madonna is currently getting ready for her world tour, which already has some sold out dates. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said, with the official announcement detailing that ‘The Celebration Tour’ will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.”