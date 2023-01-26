Lady Gaga reacts to hearing ‘Bloody Mary’ on the radio for the first time since 2011: WATCH

Lady Gaga is having the time of her life after hearing her 2011 song ‘Bloody Mary’ from her album ‘Born This Way’ on the radio. The acclaimed singer is enjoying the success of Wednesday’s dance trend, which quickly turned into mainstream airplay more than 10 years after the official release.

“We’re on the radio!” the singer can be seen cheering in a new clip, while the song plays in the background. “WHEN YOUR SONG FROM 2011 IS A 2023 SMASH,” she wrote on social media, revealing that she was coming home from the set of the highly anticipated film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’

@ladygaga Driving home from set 🃏❤️ my song came on the radio 😭 ♬ original sound - heyy

Gaga can be seen dancing to her song while riding in her car, with fans sharing their excitement for the ‘Bloody Mary’ revival. The track made a surprising debut on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, reaching a new peak at No. 57, following the viral choreography of Jenna Ortega in the popular Netflix series.

“MOTHER WE HAVE BEEN PLAYING THIS SINCE 2011!!!!!!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “ Such an amazing song deserves all the success it’s finally getting,” adding, “I love how she has the same reaction we have when she comes on the radio.”

Jenna recently shared her thoughts about the viral TikTok dance with Variety. “A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with [Gaga],” she said. “And I had just seen Lady Gaga in Boston, in concert, a couple years before, and she had made me a video saying, ‘Hey, Jenna, I heard you’re a fan.’ It was a really, really sweet video.“

While Ortega doubts that Gaga remembers her video, she still calls Gaga’s “Wednesday” dance a crazy moment in her life. “To see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments that you acknowledge [how] life changes really fast, and it’s really crazy,” she said.