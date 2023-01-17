Madonna announces dates for 2023 world tour: ‘Four decades of mega hits’

Madonna is coming! The legendary singer has officially announced dates for her new tour, which starts July 15 and includes some special guests, highlighting the best moments of her successful career, and makes a direct reference to New York City, as it was where her music career began.
“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said, with the official announcement detailing that ‘The Celebration Tour’ will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years.”
Madonna will be embarking on her global tour, starting in Vancouver, BC, making a series of stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, before traveling to Europe and performing in London, Barcelona, Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam, among others.
Bob the Drag Queen, best known for winning the eight season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will be joining Madonna on tour. Fans of the star will have the opportunity to buy tickets starting January 20th at local time.
THE CELEBRATION TOUR DATES:
- Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
- Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
- Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
- Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
- Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
- Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
- Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome