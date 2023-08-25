Has Madonna’s 29-year-old boyfriend Josh Popper met all her kids?

Madonna is back in action after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June. As she gets back into the swing of things, she’s had the support of her family, who was there for her while she was in the hospital. She’s also had the support of her boyfriend Josh Popper, 29, who she took on vacation to celebrate her birthday and meet another of her children.

The “Like a Virgin” singer reportedly met the boxer after her son David Banda, 17, began training with him. Popper did not address Madonna’s hospitalization but with their recent vacation, things are still going strong. According to The Sun, she celebrated her 65th birthday with a family holiday to Lisbon, where Popper met her son Rocco Ritchie, 23, for the first time.

Madonna’s other children were also on the trip: Lourdes Leon, 26, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. Which means Popper has officially met all her children. Pretty serious!

The “Material Girl” singer shared an epic video from her trip where you can see the family partying, singing, having epic dance parties, and honoring Madonna.

When the relationship started

Madonna’s relationship with Popper comes after it was announced that the musician ended things with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnel.

Madonna, who rescheduled dates for her tour, first sparked rumors with the young boxer when he posted her on his Instagram page in February. He held onto her after winning a match, along with his coaches and team.



She went to watch his match again in March in New York City, sitting ringside with a low baseball cap, per Page Six. She left right after Popper’s fight won the fight. “Madonna doesn’t date losers,” a source told the outlet.

Madonna seemingly confirmed the relationship after sharing a photo of them kissing in March, which is no longer on her page. He is however still in a post from April, where she is telling the family the tour is going to Mexico.

