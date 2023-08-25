New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Selena Gomez, Grupo Frontera & Manuel Turizo, Miley Cyrus, and more

Happy Friday! In what could be the greatest week for new music in 2023, last night we saw huge drops by powerhouse artists like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande,BLACKPINK, and more. There’s no time to waste to check out our weekly roundup of new songs to add to your playlist.

1. Selena Gomez - Single Soon

Until today, Selena Gomez hasn’t released a song since “My Mind & Me” in November 2022. She came in swinging releasing “Single Soon.” The fun and playful dance track has everyone ready to break up with their boyfriend. The song is going toe to toe with Cyrus, gaining 3.7 million views in 15 hours. It’s trending #4 on YouTube.

2. Grupo Frontera, Manuel Turizo - DE LUNES A LUNES

Colombian sensation Manuel Turizo has teamed up with the acclaimed Grupo Frontera to release “De Lunes a Lunes.” Inspired by regional Mexican music, and with mastermind producer and composer Edgar Barrera behind the track, its a certified bop. “This song speaks of the universal experience of a broken heart and the measures we take to numb the pain. Collaborating with Grupo Frontera has allowed us to channel these emotions into a powerful song that we could all identify with at some point in our lives,” Turizo said in a press release.



3. Miley Cyrus - Used To Be Young

Miley Cyrus‘ fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of her new song since she teased it over a week ago. “Used To Be Young,” speaks to a generation that has grown up with Cyrus since her Hannah Montana days, and is sitting at the crossroads of adulthood and remembering the past. It gained 3.1 million views in 15 hours and is trending at #5.



4. Guaynaa - Ella Hace Vino

Guaynaa returns with another banger. “Ella Hace Vino,” shows off his ability to pull from different genres for another fun and catchy track that will have you ready to perrear.



5. BETWEEN FRIENDS - Self destruct

Brother-sister duo BETWEEN FRIENDS have released their highly anticipated debut album, “I Love My Girl, She’s My Boy.” The drop comes with a badass music video for “Self Destruct.” The whole album is incredible.



6. Omar Apollo - Ice Slippin

Omar Apollo, the talented Mexican-American singer making his mark on music, releases “Ice Slippin.” The new single shows his most vulnerable side while reflecting on the moment he talked about his sexual orientation with his family and how deeply it affected him.

7. ZABDIEL, Ana Mena - AVENTURA

Zabdiel De Jesús, of CNCO fame has offically launched his solo career. Teaming up with Ana Mena, “AVENTURA,” marks the beginning of a new adventure for the 25 year-old Puerto Rican star.



8. Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue

Ariana Grande has been in trouble lately even with her fans after the Ethan Slater drama, but she dropped her irresistibly track “Honeymoon Avenue.” The video, shot live from London, is a couple of million views behind Cyrus and Gomez with 1.2 million in 15 hours. It’s currently trending at 14.



9. Victoria Monét - Stop (Askin‘ Me 4Shyt)

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monét is ready for people to stop asking her for s**t. The talented vocalist shows off her lyrics with the catchy track.

10. Motel At Midnight - RIP (Running In Paradise)

Southern California’s Motel At Midnight drops their electrifying single “RIP (Running In Paradise).” Channeling the spirit of post-grunge alt-rock legends like The Killers and The Strokes, the band’s nostalgic yet contemporary sound has already secured major TV show placements and promises format-wide radio play.



11. BLACKPINK THE GAME - ‘THE GIRLS’ MV

K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK deliver their first song of 2023, “THE GIRLS.” The band shows off their impressive bars while warning the world not to mess with the girls. The song is sure to become an anthem for girlfriends around the world.

12. Manu Chao - Bongo Bong (@djfrancismercier Remix)

Haitian DJ/producer Francis Mercier releaes an official remix of Manu Chao’s iconic track “Bongo Bong.” Manu Chao rarely approves remixes for his music, making this a significant moment for Francis, who has been a lifelong fan