Pet of the week: This dog ate his owner’s passport before his wedding in Italy

Donato Frattaroli and his fianceé Magda Mazri were in for an unpleasant surprise just days before their wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple arrived home to discover that their adorable golden retriever Chickie had decided to use the groom’s passport as a chewing toy.

The South Boston-based couple went to the city hall to receive their marriage license and went home to continue planning their dream wedding. The unexpected situation took place earlier this week, with the pair set to host their wedding in Italy on August 31, after planning to travel to Europe today, August 25.

Donato found his passport later that night, which had already been partially destroyed. “Started picking up the house and getting ready for bed. Checked on the dog bed and there was a passport where it shouldn’t have been,” he said to CBS News.

“I picked it up there were a couple of teeth marks, but it didn’t seem to be really damaged,” he explained. “Then we opened it up and all the personal information came out. Then we looked at the floor and it’s all scattered around. Chickie definitely did some serious damage.”

“It’s just really been a whirlwind,” the bride-to-be said to the publication. ”The most important thing is that we get to get married, and we get on that flight on Friday.“ The happy couple fortunately got help from Senator Ed Markey’s office, who helped them get an appointment at the Boston Passport Agency, and Donato is expected to receive his passport before their flight.

