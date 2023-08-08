Top 10 weird facts about cats: Did you know most cats are lactose intolerant?

Today is international cat day! And while our feline friends are great companions, there is no doubt that there are some strange behaviors, as they are known for their mysterious and loving ways. Here are the top 10 weird facts about our beloved pets. Watch the video for the full story!

Did you know that due to a genetic deficiency, cats don’t have the proper taste buds to detect sweetness? The frequency of a domestic cat’s purr is between 25 and 150 hertz, which is the best frequency for improving bone density and possibly healing fractures. Most cats are actually lactose intolerant, despite the stereotype of them drinking milk in film and television. Cats have 300 million neurons in their cerebral cortex, which is twice as many as dogs. An average healthy cat can jump nearly six times its body length, which is about 8 feet in a single bound.

