Ariana Grande breaks silence amid Ethan Slater controversy; Lilly Jay speaks out

Ariana Grande found herself at the center of controversy a couple of weeks ago when news broke that she was dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater. Amid allegations that they were both still married when their flame began, there has been plenty of bad press and opinions about the situation. Neither party addressed the drama themselves, but on Tuesday, Grande broke her silence, sharing a gallery of photos on Instagram.

Captioned, “almost ten ……. ♡” the post shows the artist on stage and sheet music of three songs from her debut album Yours Truly. As noted by DailyMail, Grande’s post may indicate that she is planning new performances of Yours Truly to mark the album’s 10th anniversary on August 30.

Grande has limited comments on the post, so it’s not really an accurate representation of the backlash she has been getting on social media, even from her fans.

Ethan Slater’s ex-wife Lilly Jay speaks out

To say the situation got messy between Grande, Slater, and their ex-spouses, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay is an understatement. Although Gomez has stayed mum, Jay, who gave birth to their first son in August 2022, is talking to media outlets, previously telling Page Six the “7 Rings” singer was “not a girls girl.”

She spoke to DailyMail in an article published today, August 8, saying she is “focused on rebuilding a life for her son as a single mother.” Her interview comes after it was reported that Grande hung out with her, Slater, and their baby before their romance was revealed. “I am focused on rebuilding a life for our son,” she said. “This is what I am trying to do, and this is my only focus.”

Ariana’s reportedly giving Ethan ‘space’

A source recently shared an update to Entertainment Tonight in an article published August 7th, saying the co-star’s “relationship is still progressing” after they both filed for divorce from their spouses.

According to the source, the SpongeBob SquarePants musical star is trying to be “as amicable as possible” with his ex-wife as he “navigates” things “day by day.” The actor wants to “be the best dad he can be, regardless of the current circumstances,” while “trying to keep his private life private, out of respect for everyone involved.”

They noted that Grande is “trying to give Ethan some space as he figures everything out.”