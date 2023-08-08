Sandra Bullock’s romance with Bryan Randall: How did they meet?

Sandra Bullock is engulfed in grief as news of the passing of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, emerges. The 57-year-old succumbed to ALS, leaving a void in the acclaimed actress’s life.

During their relationship, which started in 2015 at Bullock’s son’s birthday party, the couple kept a low profile, allowing their deep bond to grow without interference from the public. As supporters and loved ones gather to pay tribute to their loss, their love story over the last eight years is a testament to the intensity of their connection.

©GettyImages



Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen at ‘Oceans 8’ World Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

How did Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall meet?

Bullock and Randall met for the first time in January 2015 when she hired him to take photographs at her son Louis‘ 5th birthday party. They hit it off immediately and started dating discreetly.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall’s first public outing

In August 2015, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall arrived together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s secret wedding. According to a source from Us Weekly, the pair was seen being “very affectionate” at reception.

Later that same month, Sandra and Bryan had a night out in a restaurant in West Hollywood.

©GettyImages



Actress Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of “Our Brand Is Crisis” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Sandra Bullock evades romance comments

When Bullock attended Toronto International Film Festival in September 2015, she avoided commenting about her relationship. “Who says I have a new boyfriend?” the actress told ET. “Everything in my life is great right now.”

Sandra Bullock opened up about her romance with Randall

In May 2018, three years after they first started seeing each other, Bullock spoke about her relationship with Randall in an interview with InStyle. She discussed her partner and his relationship with her children. “He’s super kind,” she told the magazine. “For the kids, he’s sort of No. 1. and I’m No. 2. But I get it because he’s more fun and has better treats.”

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall’s first red carpet

On June 2018, Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall made their first event appearance at the Ocean’s 8 premiere in New York City. The happy couple were captured holding hands but did not walk the red carpet, presumably to avoid questions about their relationship.

©GettyImages



Actress Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

Did Sandra Bullock want to marry Bryan Randall?

During a December 2021 episode of Red Table Talk, Sandra talked about her decision not to rush into marrying Randall. She explained that her past experiences with marriage and divorce, particularly with Jesse James, have influenced her perspective on the institution. “I am someone who went through the divorce process,” she said. “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children -- his older daughter. Best thing ever. So, I don’t want to say do it like I do it but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Sandra Bullock lost the love of her life

In August 2023, Sandra Bullock lost the love of her life after a private battle with ALS. “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family told ET.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added, according to the publication.

“At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded.