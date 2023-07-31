Paul Reubens, known for ‘Pee-Wee Herman’ role, dies at 70

Paul Reubens, known for his iconic role of Pee Wee Herman, has died after battling cancer privately for years.

Reubens at “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

The news were revealed by his estate, which shared a statement and a posthumous message from Reubens. "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement shared on Facebook.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

On his personal message, Reubens apologized to his fans and the public for keeping his battle with cancer privately and shared how much he loved and respected all of his supporters. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you,” he said.

PEE-WEE’S BIG ADVENTURE is a foundational text for me. pic.twitter.com/JTcLQONmH6 — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates 🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) July 31, 2023

Fans have been mourning his death over social media, sharing some of Reuben’s favorite performances and why they remain important and funny to this day.

Reubens got his start as a comedian in the 70’s, catching his big break with the role of Pee-Wee Herman, which began in the 80s with “The Pee-Wee Herman Show” and then with the film “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” directed by Tim Burton. He continued to play the character for decades to come, including “Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday,” “Christmas at Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” and more.

