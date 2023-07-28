Sinéad O’Connor had one request for her kids before her death

Sinéad O’Connor passed away earlier this week, rocking the music industry and the world at large. Since, artists and people from all over the world have memorialized the Irish singer and songwriter. In an interview from 2021, O’Connor revealed the one request she had for her children in the event of her death.

©GettyImages



O’Connor released 10 records over her career

While discussing her memoir “Rememberings,” O’Connor revealed that in the event of her death her kids were tasked with protecting her art and finances. “See, when the artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive. Tupac has released way more albums since he died than he ever did alive, so it’s kind of gross what record companies do,” she said to PEOPLE.

"That's why I've always instructed my children since they were very small, 'If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don't start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.'"

O’Connor’s death was shared on Wednesday, with her family sharing a statement. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” wrote her family. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

A cause of death wasn’t shared.

©GettyImages



O’Connor at the Grammy Awards

O’Connor rose to fame in the 1990’s, thanks to a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She released 10 albums over the course of her career and was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

In July of this year, she revealed she’d moved back to London and was planning on going on tour. "Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : )" she wrote on Facebook. "Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...