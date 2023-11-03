Sandra Bullock looks cozy and happy following the tragic loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has kept a low profile since the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall. She was spotted for the first time since his passing last Thursday, October 26, and this week, the 59-year-old was photographed again in Los Angeles, where she appeared in great spirits.

The Miss Congeniality star spent some time at a local beauty spot where she had some well-deserved pampering. She was photographed looking cozy, fashionable, and chic, wearing a long black faux fur coat, form-fitting black leggings, and comfortable sneakers.

She rocked gold jewelry, black sunglasses, and a large designer purse. The Hollywood icon had a huge smile on her face as she walked down the street.



Bryan Randall’s passing



Randall passed away on Saturday, August 5, after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells controlling muscle movements.

The Blind Side star, who is very private, did not share her own statement following his death, but sources told various outlets she appreciated the support, especially with ALS research. “She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others,” an insider told PEOPLE.

Bullock and Randall reportedly began dating in 2015 after he was hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday party. She was very private about their relationship, but in 2021 Bullock gave a rare look into their lives while on Red Table Talk. She told hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, that he was the “love of my life.”

Randall was also a co-parent to her adopted children, Louis and Laila. She told the hosts he was so happy when she told him he was going to adopt Laila. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track, and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me,” she said. “He’s the example that I would want my children to have.”