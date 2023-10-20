Pet of the week: These wiener dogs dressed up in adorable costumes for Halloween party

Halloween is almost here! And while many are on the search for the perfect costume, some pet owners are focusing on dressing up their furry friends in the most adorable Halloween outfit. This was the case for Yuna, the owner of eight Dachshund pups, who is always looking for more ways to create fun memorable moments.

Yuna recently organized a Halloween dinner party for her pups, Boots, Bandit, Peanut, Plopper, Meatball, Tubby, Pumpking, and Einstein, preparing them some delicious treats after dressing them up in the most original costumes.

“Attempting a spooky dinner with the Weens’ favs,” Yuna captioned the post, which went viral almost immediately and has over 3.1 million views on Instagram. Some of the costumes included a pizza delivery boy, a taco and a banana costume, an adorable red devil, a bee, a teddy bear, and even a kissing booth costume.

This is not the only Halloween celebration Yuna has organized for the pups, as she dressed up as Cruella de Vil and organized a photoshoot, where the pups were giving their best poses as the Dalmatians. She also created some pumpkin hats for her pets, documenting the process and sharing the final result. “I wasn’t able to get much shots.. because they all started eating their helmets,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so impressed you got all 8 dogs to do this I know they’re well trained little angels but still very proud,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Their little faces just freeze when you apply the pumpkin hats,” adding, “The most precious pumpkin patch ever.”

