Pet of the week: This farm dog learned how to take selfies and has not stopped ever since

An Argentinian dog has captivated the hearts of many online users. This adorable golden retriever Border Collie mix named Preguntale has a large social media presence, after first going viral for accompanying his owner Diego everywhere, including his workplace. Preguntale is always playing dress-up and loves to run around his farm, taking care of the horses, cows, and other animals.

Preguntale amassed almost 230k followers, with one of his posts reaching over 1.5 million likes after his owner showed that the adorable pup had learned how to take selfies around the farm, seemingly with the help of a GoPro.

“Hello Hello! Here are a series of selfies that I found! I hope you like them,” the caption reads, showing the many selfies of Preguntale, including one lying down in the grass, and another one watching the sunset with the cows behind him. Another pic even shows the dog posing with a horse.

Fans from all over the world saw the selfies and wrote some positive comments under the post. “Thank you to everyone for all the beautiful messages,” another caption reads, with Preguntale holding yellow flowers while taking selfies.

Since his new-found fame, Preguntale and his owner have been having a lot of fun asking followers about his next outfit, and showing his daily adventures working on the farm.

