Pet of the week: Missing dog surprises family returning home wearing winner’s ribbon from dog show

The story of Bonnie, the legendary dog that escaped home and returned only after winning a dog show, left their family stunned, as they did not expect that the adorable Beagle would come back with such an incredible recognition.

Her owner Paula Closier revealed that she thought she would never see her beloved pup again after he went missing, without knowing that the dog would return after becoming a champion, proudly wearing a yellow ribbon on his neck.

©Instagram/Paula Closier





Bonnie was first rescued by a British family, after being spotted wandering the streets of Crete, Greece, which would be helpful as the adventurous dog was able to find her way back home after being lost near her home in West Sussex, England.

The pup’s family had been looking for the 5-year-old, desperately calling the police, animal shelters, and veterinarians, but she had not been found. Meanwhile, Bonnie was found by a man named John Wilmer, who saw the pup walking by the side of the road and decided to help.

©Instagram/Paula Closier





The man also had two pups of his own and was on his way to a dog show nearby in Surrey. Wilmer posted a photo of the dog on Facebook later that day after the dog show was over, but decided to register Bonnie for the ‘Best Rescue Dog’ competition, without knowing that this was Bonnie’s second time being rescued.

It seems the pup did not realize she was lost and thought it was just another adventure. “Bonnie was absolutely fine when she got back. She just thought she was having a great day out,” the dog owner said to SWNS, adding that her dog is “a free spirit.”

Related Video: 6 healthy snacks to satisfy your cravings Loading the player...