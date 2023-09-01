Pet of the Week: This dog stole the show at Taylor Swift’s concert in Mexico for his friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Mexico were undoubtedly a total success, with fans from all over the country reuniting at Foro Sol to enjoy the highly anticipated Eras Tour, as the singer took the stage for 4 nights to perform her hit songs and captivate Latin American audiences.

But it was one of the police dogs working at the event, who stole the show and received a warm welcome from all the attendees. Randy quickly became viral after many concertgoers noticed that the adorable pup was wearing the iconic friendship bracelets, that have been so popular among fans of the singer, as they like to exchange them at the shows.

Randy wore some friendship bracelets on his two front paws and even exchanged some of them with fans who entered the stadium. “We love you Swiftie dog,” one person said, sharing a viral clip with the pup. “Swiftie Randy keeping his human friends safe at the concert!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Randy is looking so Bonita! What a good boy!”

Other online users tried to get Taylor’s attention by tagging her in the comment section. “Even the dogs are swifties,” someone shared, adding “Omg this is the cutest thing ever! swifty pup.”

The acclaimed singer had some emotional moments while performing, including one of the shows where she was named by the audience as an “honorary Mexican.” A video shows Taylor shedding some tears after hearing the crowd chanting in Spanish “Taylor hermana, ya eres Mexicana,” which translates to “Taylor sister, you are already Mexican.” The singer showed her surprise after learning what the audience was saying, mouthing the words “I love you so much,” before taking a deep breath and smiling at her fans.

