Taylor Swift welcomed Alfonso Cuarón backstage after her concert in Mexico

Taylor Swift, now an honorary Mexican after her sold-out concert in the Latin American country, is undoubtedly the most important pop artist of the moment. From dominating the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 to her fans provoking an earthquake during one of the Eras Tour concerts, the singer continues making headlines and blowing everyone’s mind with her impeccable and spectacular production.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Celebrities worldwide have flown to see Taylor perform live, while locals have postponed any previously planned activities to enjoy the show of the moment. Someone who we had no idea was a Swiftie is none other than Alfonso Cuarón.

The Academy Award-winning Mexican filmmaker attended the concert with his two children, Bu and Olmo, and even exchanged the traditional “friendship bracelets” with other attendees.

After the show, Cuarón, Bu, and Olmo met Taylor backstage. Their close friendship was evident from the photos shared on social media.

Taylor Swift performing in Mexico for the first time

Taylor Swift achieved a significant milestone in her career and delighted her Mexican fans by fulfilling her longtime dream of performing in Mexico for the first time, which was a triumphant moment. The pop sensation took to the stage at the Foro Sol as part of her highly anticipated The Eras Tour, creating an unforgettable experience for her fans south of the border.

The night was nothing short of magical, as Taylor Swift showcased her unparalleled talent and charisma, captivating the audience from the very first note. The energy in the stadium was electrifying, with fans who had been eagerly waiting for this moment singing along to every song, creating an atmosphere of pure euphoria.

For Taylor Swift, the journey to performing in Mexico was not just about a concert—it was about fulfilling a dream that had been nurtured for years. Her genuine appreciation for her fans‘ unwavering support was evident throughout the show as she expressed her gratitude for finally connecting with her Mexican audience in person.