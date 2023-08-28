Taylor Swift reacts to being crowned honorary Mexican after latest concert

Taylor Swift’s Mexican fans are showing their excitement for having the fan-favorite singer performing in their country, as part of her successful ‘Eras Tour.’ After declaring it to be a dream come true to be in Mexico during her first show, Taylor had an emotional reaction after being named by the audience as an “honorary Mexican.”

A new viral video shows Taylor shedding some tears after hearing the crowd chanting in Spanish “Taylor hermana, ya eres Mexicana,” which translates to “Taylor sister, you are already Mexican.” The singer showed her surprise after learning what the audience was saying, mouthing the words “I love you so much,” before taking a deep breath and smiling at her fans.

🎥 | @TaylorSwift13’s reaction to the fans chanting “Taylor Hermana Ya Eres Mexicana”! pic.twitter.com/5IveaB6nzX — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) August 27, 2023

The acclaimed musician had 4 sold-out nights in Mexico, performing in front of a euphoric audience. “Ciudad de México, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!” she said in Spanish at the start of the show on the first night, making the crowd go wild. “This is my first weekend getting to play in Mexico City. You have made this a dream come true,” she declared.

Taylor saying playing in Mexico is a dream come true 🥹#MexicoCityTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/fadG4agtBe — inge paochitas (@paofgz) August 27, 2023

Fans of the star also gave Sabrina Carpenter a warm welcome, as she performed as the opening act at Foro Sol. The young singer gave an improvised verse of her song ‘Nonsense.’ “If you are a Swiftie you’re mi gente. Let me hear make some noise DF,” she said, changing it up the following night for “Mexico I think you’re bonita.”

Sabrina also surprised the attendees with a cover of Selena Quintanilla, giving her best rendition of Selena Quintanilla’s hit song ‘Dreaming of You.”