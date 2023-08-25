Sabrina Carpenter sings Selena Quintanilla’s ‘Dreaming of You’ in Mexico: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans everything they wanted more, as she performed in Mexico as the opening act of Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour in Latin America. Taking the stage on Thursday night, the 24-year-old singer was received with a warm welcome at the sold-out show at Foro Sol.

The talented musician shared her excitement with the audience with an improvised verse while performing her song ‘Nonsense.’ “If you are a Swiftie you’re mi gente. Let me hear make some noise DF,” she said before singing some of her hit songs including ‘Read Your Mind.’

Sabrina surprised the attendees with a cover of one of the most fan-favorite songs by Selena Quintanilla. “There’s nowhere in the world I’d rather be/ Than here in my room dreaming about you and me,” she sang, giving her best rendition of the 1995 hit ‘Dreaming of You.’

Her cover of the song set the tone for an emotional night, with Taylor Swift taking the stage and showing her appreciation for Mexican fans, even shedding some tears at one point in her performance. “Ciudad de México, bienvenidos al Eras Tour!” she said, making the crowd go wild.

This marks the first show of Taylor and Sabrina in what will be a four-night run at Foro Sol in Mexico. The pair will be embarking on a series of shows in Argentina and Brazil, during the second leg of the singer’s Eras Tour. Sabrina will also be present for the Australia and Singapore shows before Paramore joins Taylor for the European dates.