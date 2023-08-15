Kevin Costner comes out as Swiftie: Attends ‘amazing’ Taylor Swift concert with daughter

Kevin Costner attended his first Taylor Swift concert and came out a new man.

The 68 year old attended the California show with his daughter, Grace, and shared videos of some of the most memorable moments.

“My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the Taylor Swift show,” he captioned the post, which is made up of various videos and a photo of the stage, showing the view of his seats. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.” Costner is a musician himself, making his praise all the more worthy.

He continued: “I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Costner is currently in the midst of a divorce with his wife of almost two decades. Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce earlier this year citing “irreconcilable differences,” reportedly surprising Costner. The divorce has been ongoing for months, and has divolved into a complex process.

©GettyImages



Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner

The two share Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace Avery, 12, and have both filed for joint custody. Costner has been temporarily paying $129,755, per month, in child support. Baumgartner is requesting over $200k in child support on a permanent basis, which he countered. When discussing the items in their home, Costner’s lawyers argued that she couldn’t remove them from the home. His new petition claims Baumgartner has $1.5 at her disposal, “plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes.”

Baumgartner’s legal team was incensed by the response. “Clearly Kevin is angry about the court’s recent ruling on the child support and fee request, and his legal team is using this ex partner hearing as an opportunity to play the press and smear, Christine,” reads the objection.