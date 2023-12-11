Pet of the week: Meet Annie, the senior dog who completed her bucket list at 20

This adorable Labrador retriever mix had the time of her life before her 20th birthday. Annie’s former owner surrendered her to Dallas Animal Services, suffering a series of health struggles and with a life expectancy of only one month according to veterinarians.

However, when Lauren Siler and Lisa Flores learned about the situation they decided to give Annie a loving moment ahead of her birthday. Annie passed away one day after her 20th birthday, surpassing her life expectancy by a year and going on some incredible adventures with Lauren and Lisa.

“We started with just a few things like a car ride, swimming, birthday party, Christmas in July, and it took off from there,” the pair revealed to People at the time. “I think she quickly learned that living here was ‘the good life.’ We were going to spoil her rotten, say ‘Yes’ every time she asked for a treat, take her places, and give her a full life for however long she is with us.”

Annie spent some quality time with the two friends, doing some fun activities, such as painting, going on a hamburger tour, enjoying homemade treats, and hosting a baby shower.

The pair shared an emotional message following the death of their furry friend, revealing that she was surrounded by her loved ones. “Yesterday afternoon she was with all the people that loved her. she was celebrated. she greeted every dog that came to her party and then her body decided she was done,” they stated on Instagram.

“Lisa, @thepawerfulrescue, and I could not have given her all that she had this year. It was because of each of YOU! We are so so thankful for the millions of people who cared and loved our Annie girl!” they concluded.

