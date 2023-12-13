©GettyImages
PETS

Top 10 most popular dog names: Can you guess the first spot?

Max is no longer the most popular name for male dogs after almost a decade.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

One of the most fun parts of welcoming new pets into our home includes giving them a name that fits their look and personality, and with many options out there, pet owners seem to have their preferences. As revealed by Rover’s database, there are multiple dog names people like, both for males and females.

A surprising discovery from the database also revealed that Max is no longer the most popular name for male dogs after almost a decade.

West Highland Terrier, Sacha, Lands Star Gig©GettyImages

Top 10 Male Dog Names:

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Cooper
  4. Milo
  5. Buddy
  6. Teddy
  7. Rocky
  8. Bear
  9. Leo
  10. Duke
READ MORE

MEET ANNIE, THE SENIOR DOG WHO COMPLETED HER BUCKET LIST AT 20

MEET LULU, ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’S PET DONKEY

MEET MOO, KYLIE JENNER’S NEW ADORABLE PUPPY

Top 10 Female Dog Names:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Lily
  6. Lola
  7. Zoe
  8. Sadie
  9. Stella
  10. Bailey
Puppy Of Poodle Toy©GettyImages

Related Video:

Chinese Zodiac Animals And Elements

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more