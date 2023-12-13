Top 10 most popular dog names: Can you guess the first spot?

One of the most fun parts of welcoming new pets into our home includes giving them a name that fits their look and personality, and with many options out there, pet owners seem to have their preferences. As revealed by Rover’s database, there are multiple dog names people like, both for males and females.

A surprising discovery from the database also revealed that Max is no longer the most popular name for male dogs after almost a decade.

Top 10 Male Dog Names:

Charlie Max Cooper Milo Buddy Teddy Rocky Bear Leo Duke

Top 10 Female Dog Names:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Lily Lola Zoe Sadie Stella Bailey

