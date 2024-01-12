Pet of the week: This family dog ate $4000 in cash off the kitchen counter

Bad to the bone. Meet Cecil, the adorable goldendoodle dog who gave her owners a not-so-happy surprise, after chewing on $4000 off the kitchen counter and ultimately eating most of the cash. The 7-year-old pup from Pittsburgh ate his owners‘ savings, however, they revealed that he is usually a well-behaved dog.

“This dog, I swear to God, has never touched anything in his life,” his owner Carrie Law shared with the Pittsburgh City Paper. Carrie and Clayton Law explained that they had to go through Cecil’s vomit and excrement to put together the scraps of money after rinsing it.

And while it seemed impossible, the couple was able to salvage almost all of the cash, only leaving $450 that couldn’t be found. The owners had to find serial numbers on the bills, so they could take it to the bank and exchange it for new bills.

“Suddenly Clayton yelled to me, “Cecil’s eating $4,000!” I thought, “I cannot be hearing that,”” Carrie said, adding that she almost had a heart attack. The owners also contacted the vet, who said it was best to monitor his behavior at home.

Carrie shared with the New York Post that she “never thought” they would be “able to say I’ve laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything.” The couple also confessed that “it smelled so bad,” but they luckily found most of the money after working hard “at the utility sink,” washing off the money and collecting the pieces of bills.

