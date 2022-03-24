Is Jared Leto finally revealing the secret of his youthful appearance?

Jared Leto is finally addressing the elephant in the room, revealing during his most recent interview that he is aware of his youthful looks, opening up about his thoughts on aging and confessing he may not be taking full advantage of his appearance.

The ‘Morbius’ star who has been busy taking over Hollywood, with the recent release of ‘WeCrashed,’ acting alongside Anne Hathaway, and his latest role alongside Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci,’ says he wants to “keep everybody guessing” about the secret behind his looks.

“Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter,” The 50-year-old actor said, explaining that he is used to people commenting on his age, “People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago,” he continued, “As you get older, people start saying, ‘Ah, you’re still young.’ and then there’s this age where they go, Really?’”

And while he might not be ready to reveal his secret, the star says that when it comes to his career in the film industry, he has not been type casted for his looks, and he wonders if he should be taking more advantage of it.

“Unfortunately, I’m not getting movie roles where I play, like, ‘a rather young-looking old man.’ Maybe I’m doing something wrong — not taking advantage of it enough. It just doesn’t matter. You can be 30 years old and live an amazingly exciting, interesting, fulfilling life, or you can be 60 and having a crisis,” Jared concluded.