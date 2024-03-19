Latin AMAs 2024: Feid and Peso Pluma lead nominations

Urban genre star Feid and Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma emerge as frontrunners for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). Both artists have garnered an impressive 12 nominations each, showcasing their immense impact on the industry.

The nominations span prestigious categories `such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year, solidifying their status as forces in Latin music. Following closely behind are acclaimed artists like Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, each boasting 11 nominations, Karol G and Shakira with nine nominations, and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida with 8.

Under the banner of “We Speak Música,” this year’s Latin AMAs promises an electrifying talent showcase. The event will mark its second live broadcast on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión while also making its debut on ViX, the premier Spanish-language streaming service. Hosted by pop legend and entrepreneur Thalia, alongside presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, and singer-songwriter Carlos Ponce, the Latin AMAs will emanate from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 25 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

The Latin AMAs serve as a platform to honor the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today. They span 27 categories and feature 76 nominees. These nominations reflect fan engagement, encompassing various metrics such as streaming, sales, radio airplay, touring, and social media interactions. Billboard and Luminate provided the data used for nominations, covering the eligibility period from February 11, 2023, to February 24, 2024.

Voting is open until April 1 for fans eager to participate in this celebration of Latin music. By visiting LatinAMAs.com, enthusiasts can vote for their favorite artists across various genres, including Pop, urban, Regional Mexican, and Tropical.

The complete list of nominees is available below

Artist Of The Year

BAD BUNNY CARIN LEÓN ESLABON ARMADO FEID FUERZA REGIDA KAROL G PESO PLUMA RAUW ALEJANDRO ROMEO SANTOS SHAKIRA

New Artist Of The Year

BAD GYAL CHINO PACAS GABITO BALLESTEROS MAJO AGUILAR PESO PLUMA VENESTI XAVI YNG LVCAS YOUNG MIKO ZHAMIRA ZAMBRANO

Song Of The Year

BAILANDO BACHATA - CHAYANNE EL MERENGUE - MARSHMELLO & MANUEL TURIZO ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA LALA - MYKE TOWERS SEGÚN QUIÉN - MALUMA & CARIN LEÓN SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA SOLO CONMIGO - ROMEO SANTOS TQG - KAROL G & SHAKIRA UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID

Album Of The Year

3MEN2 KBRN - ELADIO CARRIÓN COLMILLO DE LECHE - CARIN LEÓN DESVELADO - ESLABON ARMADO EL COMIENZO - GRUPO FRONTERA FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM - FEID GÉNESIS - PESO PLUMA MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - KAROL G NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAÑANA - BAD BUNNY PA QUE HABLEN - FUERZA REGIDA PLAYA SATURNO - RAUW ALEJANDRO

Collaboration Of The Year

LA BEBE REMIX - YNG LVCAS & PESO PLUMA SEGÚN QUIÉN - MALUMA & CARIN LEÓN SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID

Collaboration Crossover Of The Year

DIENTES - J BALVIN, USHER & DJ KHALED EL MERENGUE - MARSHMELLO & MANUEL TURIZO NIÑA BONITA - FEID & SEAN PAUL OJALÁ - THE RUDEBOYZ, MALUMA & ADAM LEVINE VOCATION - OZUNA & DAVID GUETTA

Best Crossover Artist

ADAM LEVINE DAVID GUETTA DJ KHALED DRAKE MARSHMELLO REMA SEAN PAUL USHER

Streaming Artist Of The Year

BAD BUNNY ESLABON ARMADO FEID FUERZA REGIDA GRUPO FRONTERA JUNIOR H KAROL G PESO PLUMA RAUW ALEJANDRO YOUNG MIKO

Tour Of The Year

DOBLE P TOUR 2023 - PESO PLUMA FÓRMULA VOL.3 TOUR - ROMEO SANTOS LUIS MIGUEL TOUR 2023 - LUIS MIGUEL MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR - KAROL G SOY REBELDE TOUR - RBD

Global Latin Artist of the Year

BAD BUNNY FEID FUERZA REGIDA GRUPO FRONTERA JUNIOR H KAROL G MALUMA PESO PLUMA QUEVEDO SHAKIRA

Global Latin Song of the Year

CLASSY 101 - FEID & YOUNG MIKO ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA LALA - MYKE TOWERS SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY

Best Duo or Group - Pop

CAMILA MORAT PISO 21 RBD REIK

Best Artist - Pop

BIZARRAP ENRIQUE IGLESIAS MANUEL TURIZO SEBASTIÁN YATRA SHAKIRA

Best Album - Pop

BAILEMOS OTRA VEZ - CHAYANNE CUPIDO - TINI ORQUÍDEAS - KALI UCHIS

Best Song - Pop

ACRÓSTICO - SHAKIRA BESO - ROSALÍA & RAUW ALEJANDRO FUGITIVOS - CAMILA PASA_JE_RO - FARRUKO UNA NOCHE SIN PENSAR - SEBASTIÁN YATRA

Best Artist - Urban

BAD BUNNY FEID KAROL G RAUW ALEJANDRO YOUNG MIKO

Best Album - Urban

DATA - TAINY LPM (LA PERREO MIXTAPE) - YNG LVCAS MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - KAROL G NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAÑANA - BAD BUNNY PLAYA SATURNO - RAUW ALEJANDRO

Best Song - Urban

LALA - MYKE TOWERS TQG - KAROL G & SHAKIRA UN CIGARILLO - CHENCHO CORLEONE WHERE SHE GOES - BAD BUNNY YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID

Best Collaboration - Urban

ARRANCA - BECKY G FT. OMEGA BORRACHO Y LOCO - YANDEL & MYKE TOWERS CLASSY 101 - FEID & YOUNG MIKO HEY MOR - OZUNA & FEID ME PORTO BONITO - BAD BUNNY & CHENCHO CORLEONE

Best Artist - Regional Mexican

CARIN LEÓN GABITO BALLESTEROS IVAN CORNEJO JUNIOR H PESO PLUMA

Best Duo Or Group Regional Mexican

CALIBRE 50 ESLABON ARMADO FUERZA REGIDA GRUPO FRONTERA LOS ÁNGELES AZULES

Best Album - Regional Mexican

DESVELADO - ESLABON ARMADO COLMILLO DE LECHE - CARIN LEÓN EL COMIENZO - GRUPO FRONTERA GÉNESIS - PESO PLUMA PA LAS BABY’S Y BELIKEADA - FUERZA REGIDA

Best Song - Regional Mexican

DI QUE SÍ - GRUPO MARCA REGISTRADA & GRUPO FRONTERA DIFÍCIL TU CASO - ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ DIRECCIÓN EQUIVOCADA - CALIBRE 50 INDISPENSABLE - CARIN LEÓN TQM - FUERZA REGIDA

Best Collaboration - Regional Mexican

BEBE DAME - FUERZA REGIDA & GRUPO FRONTERA EL AMOR DE SU VIDA - GRUPO FRONTERA & GRUPO FIRME ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA PA‘ OLVIDARME DE TUS BESOS - LENIN RAMÍREZ & BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA QUÉ AGONÍA - YURIDIA & ÁNGELA AGUILAR

Best Artist – Tropical

CARLOS VIVES LUIS FIGUEROA MARC ANTHONY PRINCE ROYCE ROMEO SANTOS

Best Song – Tropical

BAILANDO BACHATA - CHAYANNE BANDIDO - LUIS FIGUEROA LA FALTA QUE ME HACES - NATTI NATASHA ME ENRD - PRINCE ROYCE SOLO CONMIGO - ROMEO SANTOS

Best Collaboration - Tropical