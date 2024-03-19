Latin AMAs 2024: Feid and Peso Pluma lead nominations

Urban genre star Feid and Mexican music sensation Peso Pluma emerge as frontrunners for the upcoming Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAs). Both artists have garnered an impressive 12 nominations each, showcasing their immense impact on the industry.
The nominations span prestigious categories `such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year, solidifying their status as forces in Latin music. Following closely behind are acclaimed artists like Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, each boasting 11 nominations, Karol G and Shakira with nine nominations, and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida with 8.
Under the banner of “We Speak Música,” this year’s Latin AMAs promises an electrifying talent showcase. The event will mark its second live broadcast on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión while also making its debut on ViX, the premier Spanish-language streaming service. Hosted by pop legend and entrepreneur Thalia, alongside presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, and singer-songwriter Carlos Ponce, the Latin AMAs will emanate from the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 25 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.
The Latin AMAs serve as a platform to honor the most influential and iconic Latin artists of today. They span 27 categories and feature 76 nominees. These nominations reflect fan engagement, encompassing various metrics such as streaming, sales, radio airplay, touring, and social media interactions. Billboard and Luminate provided the data used for nominations, covering the eligibility period from February 11, 2023, to February 24, 2024.
Voting is open until April 1 for fans eager to participate in this celebration of Latin music. By visiting LatinAMAs.com, enthusiasts can vote for their favorite artists across various genres, including Pop, urban, Regional Mexican, and Tropical.
The complete list of nominees is available below
Artist Of The Year
- BAD BUNNY
- CARIN LEÓN
- ESLABON ARMADO
- FEID
- FUERZA REGIDA
- KAROL G
- PESO PLUMA
- RAUW ALEJANDRO
- ROMEO SANTOS
- SHAKIRA
New Artist Of The Year
- BAD GYAL
- CHINO PACAS
- GABITO BALLESTEROS
- MAJO AGUILAR
- PESO PLUMA
- VENESTI
- XAVI
- YNG LVCAS
- YOUNG MIKO
- ZHAMIRA ZAMBRANO
Song Of The Year
- BAILANDO BACHATA - CHAYANNE
- EL MERENGUE - MARSHMELLO & MANUEL TURIZO
- ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA
- LALA - MYKE TOWERS
- SEGÚN QUIÉN - MALUMA & CARIN LEÓN
- SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA
- SOLO CONMIGO - ROMEO SANTOS
- TQG - KAROL G & SHAKIRA
- UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY
- YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID
Album Of The Year
- 3MEN2 KBRN - ELADIO CARRIÓN
- COLMILLO DE LECHE - CARIN LEÓN
- DESVELADO - ESLABON ARMADO
- EL COMIENZO - GRUPO FRONTERA
- FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ÁLBUM - FEID
- GÉNESIS - PESO PLUMA
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - KAROL G
- NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAÑANA - BAD BUNNY
- PA QUE HABLEN - FUERZA REGIDA
- PLAYA SATURNO - RAUW ALEJANDRO
Collaboration Of The Year
- LA BEBE REMIX - YNG LVCAS & PESO PLUMA
- SEGÚN QUIÉN - MALUMA & CARIN LEÓN
- SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA
- UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY
- YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID
Collaboration Crossover Of The Year
- DIENTES - J BALVIN, USHER & DJ KHALED
- EL MERENGUE - MARSHMELLO & MANUEL TURIZO
- NIÑA BONITA - FEID & SEAN PAUL
- OJALÁ - THE RUDEBOYZ, MALUMA & ADAM LEVINE
- VOCATION - OZUNA & DAVID GUETTA
Best Crossover Artist
- ADAM LEVINE
- DAVID GUETTA
- DJ KHALED
- DRAKE
- MARSHMELLO
- REMA
- SEAN PAUL
- USHER
Streaming Artist Of The Year
- BAD BUNNY
- ESLABON ARMADO
- FEID
- FUERZA REGIDA
- GRUPO FRONTERA
- JUNIOR H
- KAROL G
- PESO PLUMA
- RAUW ALEJANDRO
- YOUNG MIKO
Tour Of The Year
- DOBLE P TOUR 2023 - PESO PLUMA
- FÓRMULA VOL.3 TOUR - ROMEO SANTOS
- LUIS MIGUEL TOUR 2023 - LUIS MIGUEL
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR - KAROL G
- SOY REBELDE TOUR - RBD
Global Latin Artist of the Year
- BAD BUNNY
- FEID
- FUERZA REGIDA
- GRUPO FRONTERA
- JUNIOR H
- KAROL G
- MALUMA
- PESO PLUMA
- QUEVEDO
- SHAKIRA
Global Latin Song of the Year
- CLASSY 101 - FEID & YOUNG MIKO
- ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA
- LALA - MYKE TOWERS
- SHAKIRA: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL. 53 - BIZARRAP & SHAKIRA
- UN X100TO - GRUPO FRONTERA & BAD BUNNY
Best Duo or Group - Pop
- CAMILA
- MORAT
- PISO 21
- RBD
- REIK
Best Artist - Pop
- BIZARRAP
- ENRIQUE IGLESIAS
- MANUEL TURIZO
- SEBASTIÁN YATRA
- SHAKIRA
Best Album - Pop
- BAILEMOS OTRA VEZ - CHAYANNE
- CUPIDO - TINI
- ORQUÍDEAS - KALI UCHIS
Best Song - Pop
- ACRÓSTICO - SHAKIRA
- BESO - ROSALÍA & RAUW ALEJANDRO
- FUGITIVOS - CAMILA
- PASA_JE_RO - FARRUKO
- UNA NOCHE SIN PENSAR - SEBASTIÁN YATRA
Best Artist - Urban
- BAD BUNNY
- FEID
- KAROL G
- RAUW ALEJANDRO
- YOUNG MIKO
Best Album - Urban
- DATA - TAINY
- LPM (LA PERREO MIXTAPE) - YNG LVCAS
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - KAROL G
- NADIE SABE LO QUE VA A PASAR MAÑANA - BAD BUNNY
- PLAYA SATURNO - RAUW ALEJANDRO
Best Song - Urban
- LALA - MYKE TOWERS
- TQG - KAROL G & SHAKIRA
- UN CIGARILLO - CHENCHO CORLEONE
- WHERE SHE GOES - BAD BUNNY
- YANDEL 150 - YANDEL & FEID
Best Collaboration - Urban
- ARRANCA - BECKY G FT. OMEGA
- BORRACHO Y LOCO - YANDEL & MYKE TOWERS
- CLASSY 101 - FEID & YOUNG MIKO
- HEY MOR - OZUNA & FEID
- ME PORTO BONITO - BAD BUNNY & CHENCHO CORLEONE
Best Artist - Regional Mexican
- CARIN LEÓN
- GABITO BALLESTEROS
- IVAN CORNEJO
- JUNIOR H
- PESO PLUMA
Best Duo Or Group Regional Mexican
- CALIBRE 50
- ESLABON ARMADO
- FUERZA REGIDA
- GRUPO FRONTERA
- LOS ÁNGELES AZULES
Best Album - Regional Mexican
- DESVELADO - ESLABON ARMADO
- COLMILLO DE LECHE - CARIN LEÓN
- EL COMIENZO - GRUPO FRONTERA
- GÉNESIS - PESO PLUMA
- PA LAS BABY’S Y BELIKEADA - FUERZA REGIDA
Best Song - Regional Mexican
- DI QUE SÍ - GRUPO MARCA REGISTRADA & GRUPO FRONTERA
- DIFÍCIL TU CASO - ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ
- DIRECCIÓN EQUIVOCADA - CALIBRE 50
- INDISPENSABLE - CARIN LEÓN
- TQM - FUERZA REGIDA
Best Collaboration - Regional Mexican
- BEBE DAME - FUERZA REGIDA & GRUPO FRONTERA
- EL AMOR DE SU VIDA - GRUPO FRONTERA & GRUPO FIRME
- ELLA BAILA SOLA - ESLABON ARMADO & PESO PLUMA
- PA‘ OLVIDARME DE TUS BESOS - LENIN RAMÍREZ & BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA
- QUÉ AGONÍA - YURIDIA & ÁNGELA AGUILAR
Best Artist – Tropical
- CARLOS VIVES
- LUIS FIGUEROA
- MARC ANTHONY
- PRINCE ROYCE
- ROMEO SANTOS
Best Song – Tropical
- BAILANDO BACHATA - CHAYANNE
- BANDIDO - LUIS FIGUEROA
- LA FALTA QUE ME HACES - NATTI NATASHA
- ME ENRD - PRINCE ROYCE
- SOLO CONMIGO - ROMEO SANTOS
Best Collaboration - Tropical
- AMBULANCIA - CAMILO & CAMILA CABELLO
- ASI ES LA VIDA - ENRIQUE IGLESIAS & MARIA BECERRA
- EL MERENGUE - MARSHMELLO & MANUEL TURIZO
- LA FÓRMULA - MALUMA & MARC ANTHONY
- SI TÚ ME QUIERES - FONSECA & JUAN LUIS GUERRA