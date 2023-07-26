Rauw Alejandro denies infidelity rumors after split from Rosalia: ‘I will not stay silent’

Rauw Alejandro is breaking his silence following the rumors and online speculations regarding his recent breakup with Rosalia. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer has confirmed the split and revealed that they decided to break off their engagement, admitting that they had been struggling in their relationship, but infidelity was not part of their decision to call it quits.

“During all these years you have been part of my professional achievements, as well as all the happy moments I have lived as a couple,” the musician wrote, in reference to his relationship with Rosalia. “I never thought I would have to be in the position to give a public statement about such a private matter for me.”

©Rauw Alejandro





Rauw also declared that they had decided to not go through with their engagement months ago. However, their split only went public recently, as reported by People on Wednesday, July 25. Fans of the couple had also been wondering about an alleged affair with a Colombian fan, who went backstage during one of his concerts.

Now the artist is taking the time to dismiss all speculation. “There can be many problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case it was not because of a third party or an infidelity,” Rauw stated. He also went on to say that he is taking some time for himself “to assimilate everything that has been going on.”

“There have been some wrong public allegations,” Rauw said, adding that he will “not stay silent” as he “respects [Rosalia] and their families.” The singer said he will not allow people to “destroy the most real love story that God has allowed me to live,” he concluded. “Without anything else to add, to my fans I love you very much, thank you for being there.”