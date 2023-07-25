Rosalía’s message amid news of her breakup with Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have shocked millions with the news of their reported separation, ending their engagement. The couple, who seemed to be doing great with a wedding in their future, have suddenly had a change of heart. For now, neither has commented on the details behind this decision nor have they confirmed or denied the reports. However, the ‘Despechá’ singer seemingly sent a message through her Instagram stories before the news broke, that could be about the breakup.

©@Rosalia.vt



Rosalía shared a not so subtle photo about how her heart is doing



Rosalía seems to reading the headlines, messages, and questions from Paris, where the Motomami tour concluded this week. Amid casual images of her daily life, one stands out: a virtual pinball machine. Among the pixels, reminiscent of the 90s, a message in English reads: “My heart is an archive of things I have loved.”



Although she doesn’t say anything else, fans of the Barcelona native are sure it’s a message about an amicable separation with Rauw, with whom she only holds beautiful moments that positively impacted her.

On Monday before the news broke the singer also shared a photos on her story that looks like she got a new haircut. The phenonemon of people cutting their hair is often noticed after a break-up and could be a symbolic sign of new beginnings, or empowerment.



©Rosalía



The “Motomami” singer appears to have thick bangs in her hair the day before the news broke

Others wonder if a post she made on July 16 could be related to the split as the first photo of the gallery captioned “Days of everything” is of her crying.



Rauw Alejandro spotted on vacation with Shakira

Alejandro has seemingly taken a break from his Internet activities to deal with the situation. It’s unclear exactly when the thing ended, but the singer posted this week from Puerto Rico. “I’ve been home with the family for a while, but it’s time to get active 👾. Next stop: EUROPE and then LATAM 📍🛸🪐,” he wrote in Spanish in the caption of a gallery posted Monday. In the post summarizing his recent days, there was no trace of Rosalía.

