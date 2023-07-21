Ariana Grande’s alleged new boyfriend: Who is Ethan Slater?

Ariana Grande’s love life has an update! Dalton Gomez might have swept Ariana off her feet and tied the knot. Still, their love story has taken an unexpected twist, and they reportedly headed to splitsville, ending their two-year marriage in January 2023!

According to People, they tried to work things out, but their efforts fell flat. However, the rumor is that Ariana might be dating a new lucky guy, none other than her co-star from “Wicked,” Ethan Slater!

©Ariana Grande





Apparently, they found solace in each other’s arms after breaking up with their previous partners. Ari and Dalton had a secret wedding in Montecito, CA, in 2021. And the conversation surrounding the hush-hush affair with less than 20 guests is now about their divorce instead.

Before Dalton came into the picture, Ariana had her fair share of celebrity flings. From Big Sean to Mac Miller, she’s danced with some A-listers. But we must remember that whirlwind engagement with Pete Davidson in 2018.

But who is Ethan Slater?

Ethan Samuel Slater is a Tony Award nominee best known for his role in the musical “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Ethan’s journey began in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he grew up in a loving Jewish family alongside his two lovely older sisters, Sara and Tamara.

Life wasn’t always smooth sailing, though, as he tragically lost his mother at 7. But he found strength in the love of his family, and life had more surprises in store for him.

Before making it big on the stage, Slater attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School and Georgetown Day School, getting a taste of the world before venturing into the spotlight. And where did his true talent shine? At Vassar College, of course! He honed his skills there and prepared to take the theater world by storm.

But it wasn’t just the spotlight that brightened up his life. In a plot straight out of a rom-com, Ethan rekindled his high school romance with Lilly Jay in 2012. They decided to take the plunge into marriage in 2018. Their story took another heartwarming turn when they welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives in 2022.

He is now separated from his wife and reportedly dating Grande.