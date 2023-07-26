Rosalía might have been giving clues about the alleged end of her engagement with Rauw Alejandro

On July 22, Rosalía wrapped up her highly-anticipated Motomami World Tour, marking a significant milestone for the Spanish singer. However, the spotlight has shifted to her personal life, as rumors have been swirling about the alleged end of her engagement with Rauw Alejandro.

Despite People’s confirmation of this news, both singers have remained tight-lipped and have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.

Notably, keen-eyed fans have closely observed Rosalía’s behavior during her recent concerts. In one particular instance, while performing in Paris and singing her collaboration song with the Puerto Rican star, “Beso,” she was seen shedding tears.

The emotional moment caught the attention of concertgoers, who initially attributed it to the culmination of her extensive World Tour.

She might have been giving clues all along

Before performing “Beso,” the same song Rosalía and Rauw used to announce their engagement to the world, the singer gave a thought-provoking speech about love. What made this occasion different from other concerts where she had dedicated romantic words to her then-fiancé. “Love always comes and goes, and it’s something you can’t actively seek, but how lucky you are when it finds you when it comes and fills you up inside, like you lack nothing.”

Rosalia en un festival en francia hace unos dias, en la intro de Beso donde solia dedicarle algo bonito directamente a su prometido🙃:



“el amor siempre viene y va, es algo que no puedes buscar” pic.twitter.com/uKpA2K4fYg — A PALÉ 🍭🏍 (@APALEAPALE) July 26, 2023

Before news of the breakup broke, it appears that the singer of “Despechá” posted a message on her Instagram stories that may have been related to the situation. Amid casual images of her daily life, one stands out: a virtual pinball machine. Among the pixels, reminiscent of the 90s, a message in English reads: “My heart is an archive of things I have loved.”

Before the news was publicly announced, the singer also posted a photo on her social media story which suggests that she may have recently gotten a haircut. It is commonly observed that individuals often cut their hair after a breakup, as it can symbolize a fresh start or a sense of empowerment.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro began their relationship discreetly, trying to stay out of the public eye. However, their romance was eventually discovered when they were seen dining together in Los Angeles. Later, in September 2021, they publicly acknowledged their relationship by sharing a TikTok video where they formed a heart with their arms.