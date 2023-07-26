It hasn’t been a week since the news of an alleged split between Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro spread like wildfire, and now the Puerto Rican singer has been linked to a Colombian model. While the end of their engagement has caused a huge stir, Valeria Duque is now making headlines for her videos dancing to songs of the former couple.

Duque, which self describes as a “social communicator, journalist, model, and content creator,” was captured in Rauw’s Mexico City concert on May 20. The woman seems to be a diehard fan of the star as she shared several photos and videos of the show, expressing her excitement with, “When do I get over this?!”

©Happily Gummies / Valeria Duque



Is Valeria Duque a fan or the reason why Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro called it quits?

There are also dance videos from the 31-year-old model that features background music from popular songs by the Catalan artist. Some of these tunes include “Despechá” and “Chicken Teriyaki.”

Keen-eyed fans also noticed that Valeria had left comments on Rosalía’s Instagram post. Her most recent message includes pink hears emojis: “💘💘💘💘💘💘.” While many think the heart is a deliberate provocation, others are taking it easy and assuring this is another way to express her admiration for the Spanish singer.

Rosalía wrapped up her highly-anticipated Motomami World Tour, marking a significant milestone. However, the spotlight has shifted to her personal life, as rumors about the alleged end of her engagement with Rauw Alejandro keep growing.

Despite People’s confirmation of this news, both singers have remained tight-lipped and have neither confirmed nor denied the speculations. However, many people think the star teased about the split several times.

Before news of the breakup broke, she posted a message on her Instagram stories that may have been related to the situation. Amid casual images of her daily life, one stands out: a virtual pinball machine. Among the pixels, reminiscent of the 90s, a message in English reads: “My heart is an archive of things I have loved.”

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro began their relationship discreetly, trying to stay out of the public eye. However, their romance was eventually discovered when they were seen dining together in Los Angeles. Later, in September 2021, they publicly acknowledged their relationship by sharing a TikTok video where they formed a heart with their arms.