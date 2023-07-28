Piqué weights in Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s breakup news: Shakira’s ex expressed his feelings

For months Shakira and Gerard Piqué headlined almost every breakup story, but after Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro released different statements announcing their separation, they have been stealing the spotlight.

Although celebrities rarely comment on the personal lives of other celebs, the former soccer player shared his thoughts on the situation. During the broadcast of his King’s League online show with Ibai Llanos, Shakira’s ex expressed his feelings and gave some advice.

“It’s better that they keep it to themselves; they will know what to do, and everyone should live it as best they can. The most important thing is that they are happy from now on. It’s the end of a chapter, and I hope they are happy,” he said.

He also requested that people express their opinions with respect, as he understands firsthand the negative impact of a public breakup “I don’t like people talking about me. That’s it, I’ve read the statement. It’s okay, but to give opinions... I say this from my own experience,” he added.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro shut down infidelity rumors

Amidst swirling rumors of infidelity involving Rauw Alejandro and Colombian model Valeria Duque, Rosalía addressed the situation. The singer has chosen not to be affected by the speculations and asserts that she is not paying attention to the gossip.

According to Rosalía, everything being said is false, and she maintains a sense of respect for her ex-fiancé. “I love, respect and admire Raul,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I’m not paying attention to the movies,” she added, referencing the fabricated narratives surrounding the causes of their separation. “We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for undestandind and respecting,” she concluded.

The Spanish singer’s statement comes after Rauw Alejandro and Valeria Duque also released statements denying any relationship between them.

Valeria Duque released a statement after she was accused of being the reason why Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía called it quits. While the Puerto Rican star assured his breakup “was not because of third parties or infidelity,” the 31-year-old journalist and content creator wrote a lengthy letter addressing mental health and the falsehood of this situation.