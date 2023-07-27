Rosalía breaks her silence regarding Rauw Alejandro’s alleged infidelity

Amidst swirling rumors of infidelity involving Rauw Alejandro and Colombian model Valeria Duque, Rosalía has finally addressed the situation. The singer has chosen not to be affected by the speculations and asserts that she is not paying attention to the gossip.

According to Rosalía, everything being said is false, and she maintains a sense of respect for her ex-fiancé. “I love, respect and admire Raul,” she wrote on her Instagram. “I’m not paying attention to the movies,” she added, referencing the fabricated narratives surrounding the causes of their separation. “We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for undestandind and respecting,” she concluded.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Spanish singer Rosalia and Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Spanish singer’s statement comes after Rauw Alejandro and Valeria Duque also released statements denying any relationship between them.

Valeria Duque released a statement after she was accused of being the reason why Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía called it quits. While the Puerto Rican star assured his breakup “was not because of third parties or infidelity,” the 31-year-old journalist and content creator wrote a lengthy letter addressing mental health and the falsehood of this situation.

“Today, I decide to write in case I can generate some awareness because we still have a lot to evolve as a society... There are so many important things happening in the world, so much we can build, learn, and help others through this medium, and yet, I see how easy it is to destroy and attack by spreading misleading and malicious information,” she wrote.

©Happily Gummies / Valeria Duque





“We are sadly accustomed to stigmatization, prejudice, and ignorant judgments with absolutely no knowledge of people’s real lives... However, I never thought that a story created by someone’s imagination could have such an impact. There is much talk about mental health, respect, and compassion for others. Still, sadly, there is little empathy and solidarity from women, who have been the cruelest in making comments about me,” she confesses.

“I want to tell you that much of what you see on social media is LIES... I advise you to be more conscious when posting information that can unfairly affect people’s lives,” she added.

Rauw Alejandro confirmed that they had split and ended their engagement, acknowledging that their relationship had been complex but clarifying that infidelity was not a factor in their decision to end things.

“During all these years you have been part of my professional achievements, as well as all the happy moments I have lived as a couple,” the musician wrote about his relationship with Rosalía. “I never thought I would have to be in the position to give a public statement about such a private matter for me.”