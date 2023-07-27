Valeria Duque responds to breakup rumors involving Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía

Valeria Duque began making headlines after she was accused of being the reason why Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía called it quits. Duque, a model from Colombia, broke her silence while the Puerto Rican star assured his breakup “was not because of third parties or infidelity.”

To make sure it is clear that she has nothing to do, Valeria took to social media to release a public statement. “I have been absent since yesterday because I believe that silence is also an answer and the wisest one in the face of unfair and false offenses and accusations,” begins the 31-year-old journalist and content creator.

©Happily Gummies / Valeria Duque





“Today, I decide to write in case I can generate some awareness because we still have a lot to evolve as a society... There are so many important things happening in the world, so much we can build, learn, and help others through this medium, and yet, I see how easy it is to destroy and attack by spreading misleading and malicious information,” she continues.

“We are sadly accustomed to stigmatization, prejudice, and ignorant judgments with absolutely no knowledge of people’s real lives... However, I never thought that a story created by someone’s imagination could have such an impact. There is much talk about mental health, respect, and compassion for others, but sadly, there is little empathy and solidarity from women, who have been the cruelest in making comments about me,” she confesses.

In her message, Valeria Duque assures that: “What happened to me happens to many people in different ways and scenarios, perhaps without the strength and emotional intelligence that I have, and the malevolence that does not confront directly but hides behind keyboards and screens is becoming normalized.”

“I want to tell you that much of what you see on social media is LIES... I advise you to be more conscious when posting information that can unfairly affect people’s lives,” she advises. “I have been in this entertainment industry for a long time, I know many people in the field, and I have worked in it for years. I have been involved in important projects worldwide, and all the people who know me and the community that follows and supports me have witnessed the growth of my career and my work, in which my professionalism and discipline have characterized me. THANK YOU to all who have sent me their positive energy, those who DO know me and know who I am, and there are MANY!!! With them, with the TRUTH and a clear conscience, I choose to stay. Valeria ❤️”.

Rauw Alejandro has spoken about the rumors and speculation surrounding his recent breakup with Rosalía. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican singer has confirmed that they have split and ended their engagement, acknowledging that their relationship had been complex but clarifying that infidelity was not a factor in their decision to end things.

“During all these years you have been part of my professional achievements, as well as all the happy moments I have lived as a couple,” the musician wrote about his relationship with Rosalía. “I never thought I would have to be in the position to give a public statement about such a private matter for me.”