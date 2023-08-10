How Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are spending their 2023 summer

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are ensuring their daughters have the best summer ever now that the actor has finished filming the Barbie movie. The famous parents enjoy “family time” with Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 7, according to People. The informant also said they’re “hands-on parents and have little help.”

“When they are not working, they are all about their girls,” the source continues. “Ryan is such a fun dad. He is goofy, and his girls love it. He takes them out by himself for various activities. As a family, they enjoy visiting the desert and the beach. They are a very active family. Eva and Ryan seem happy. They tend to be flirty and hold hands. It’s cute.”

©GettyImages



Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes seen at Tao Restaurant for SNL after party on September 30, 2017 in New York City.

Supporting each other

Mendes has been supporting Ryan Gosling all through the past year, praising his work and showing off clothing items that relate to the Barbie film, including a shirt with Gosling’s Ken front and center, and plenty of pink clothing.“To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” wrote Mendes in an Instagram post that features some of Greta Gerwig’s praise for Gosling, whom she directed on Barbie.

Keeping their relationship away from the spotlight

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are known for keeping their relationship away from the spotlight. The two Hollywood stars are rarely photographed together, and they have only been spotted together on the red carpet once while promoting their 2021 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

Although the couple doesn’t share their romantic moments on social media, they still love and support each other greatly. A close source to the stars revealed to Us Weekly that Eva is “his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie.The pair are said to be just “as in love today as the first year they were together.