Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday with a safari vacation with his daughter Vivian

Tom Brady celebrated his 46th birthday on August 3, marking his first since retiring from the NFL and his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Although it sounds like he might spend his special day alone, new reports inform him that he took a safari vacation with his daughter Vivian.

The former athlete and seven-time Super Bowl winner recently embarked on an adventure to Africa with his 10-year-old daughter. Brady shared a glimpse of their father-daughter safari excursion earlier this week, which took place in Tanzania.

According to Vivian, they first observed some large felines and then admired the zebras, which were Brady’s preferred animals. In one story, a handwritten message read, “My dad loves zebras.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Tom Brady shared his family’s exciting summer plans, which included a trip to Disneyland to celebrate the end of the school year. After enjoying the happiest place on earth, the children traveled with their supermodel mom to her homeland Brazil for a couple of weeks.

Upon returning, Brady revealed they would be traveling with him to Europe. At the time, the 45-year-old father assured the publication that his kids would have a fantastic summer vacation ahead of them.

In July, Bündchen turned 43 and she decided to keep it refreshingly “low-key for her birthday this year,” as informed by a close source.

The insider told the magazine that Gisele prefered to stroll down the vibrant streets of Brazil with none other than her fabulous twin sister, Patricia. Double the charm, double the fun! “She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” the source says.

In March, Bündchen opened up about her life following her controversial divorce. The mom of two, shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.