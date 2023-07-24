Gisele Bündchen’s sweet birthday celebration with twin sister Patricia: See Pics

Gisele Bündchen had a sweet birthday celebration with her twin sister Patricia Bündchen. The supermodel and her sibling turned 43 last week on July 20, and she decided to share a glimpse of their special day, which included some delicious chocolates and Chimarrao, which is an infused herbal drink, traditional in Brazil and South America.

The pair were surrounded by their loved ones, including Gisele and Tom Brady’s 10-year-old daughter Vivian. The happy family had dinner and went on a snowmobile adventure, enjoying the scenic views and eating other delectable treats. They also posed for a series of photos, which Gisele decided to post on her Instagram account, adding a heartfelt message following the birthday celebration.

“I wanted to thank everyone who took the time to congratulate and send good vibes on our birthday,” she wrote, sharing her appreciation for her friends and family. “I am so lucky I got to spend it with my twin sister and our girly girls. I feel blessed to be surrounded by so much love.”

A close source to the model previously revealed to People, that she would be keeping her birthday low-key this year following her divorce, as she preferred to be surrounded by her family and not throw a big party, adding that she would also be celebrating her mom’s birthday while visiting her home country with her daughter.

“She’s with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,” an insider said to the publication. “She’s going to Brazil a couple times this summer. Her mom’s birthday is on Sunday too, so they’ll celebrate all the festivities together.”