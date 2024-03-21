Emily Ratajkowski debuts her empowering ‘divorce ring’

Emily Ratajkowski is repurposing her engagement ring. The model and author shared a look at her “divorce rings” on Instagram, fashioned out of the ring gifted to her by ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski shared a look of the rings on Instagram, sharing various photos of herself wearing in bed with the rings on. Each ring contains a gem fashioned out of the original engagement ring, with Ratajkowski wearing one on her ring and little finger. The post ends with a video of herself showing off the rings as she looks at the camera.

The rings were designed by Alison Lou, who shared the process of repurposing the rings in an Instagram reel. In the clip, Lou shows the excitment in designing the new jewelry and Ratajkowski’s love of the idea. “I mean it looks literally fit for a queen,” reads one of their texts. “I’m so excited.”

Ratajkowski’s inspiration for her rings

In an interview with Vogue, Ratajkowski shared that she was inspired to get the rings after reading an essay by Stephanie Danler. The essay shares that the writer’s grandmother fashioned a ring made out of the stones of her past marriages. “I loved the idea of a ring unabashedly representing the many lives a woman has lived,” said Ratajkowski. “I love them so much I haven’t been able to take them off — I’ve been sleeping with them on.”

“I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man,” she continued. “The rings represent my own personal evolution.”