Camila Morrone looks stunning in a Valentino bikini

Camila Morrone wore Valentino in a new photoshoot, sporting what looks like a pink bikini with a matching shawl.

The images were shared by Greg Swales, a photographer that shared his work on Instagram. They were featured on the magazine CR Fashion Book, with Morrone discussing her career an her recent move to New York City.

Swales’ post is made up of various images showing Morrone in different poses, including making playful faces at the camera. In the photos, Morrone wears Valentino, with the clothing items matching the brand’s iconic pink hue.

Swales shared another set of Valentino photos where Morrone was the model, this time wearing various clothing items. The two outfits that were featured included a white top with jeans and a black dress with some bows in it. Followers were quick to drop encouraging comments, including Elle Fanning and Lily Aldridge.

“Every time I’ve come to New York as an adult, I feel I’ve been fed. It really is an artist’s city. There is such a plethora of stimulating, interesting things to do. I know everyone talks about the ‘energy’ of New York, but it really is true,” said Morrone in the interview. She also discussed her new TV show, “Daisy Jones & The Six” and the intimacy she found with viewers of the series.

“Books are intimate,” she said. “That is how I have felt with the reactions of the show since it came out. A newfound intimacy with the viewers and fans of the book and adaptation.”

