Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough stuns at ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ premiere

Riley Keough looked stunning at the Los Angeles premiere of her much anticipated series “Daisy Jones & The Six.” The actress, who’s the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, plays Daisy Jones, a free spirited singer that’s inspired on Stevie Nicks in her Fleetwood Mac era.

©GettyImages



Keough at the premiere of “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Keough wore a black outfit made out of two parts: a top with a plunging neckline, and a sequined skirt. She matched the look with black heels and accesorized it all with big gold and green earrings.

Keough stars alongside a cast made up of Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Suki Waterhouse, and more.

©GettyImages



The cast of “Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Daisy Jones and The Six” is a TV show produced by Reese Witherspoon, shot in the style of a docudrama. While the band is not real, is inspired on Fleetwood Mac and the drama that surrounded rock and roll in the ‘70s, with drugs and sex thrown in the mix.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Keough shared that despite her musical family, she had no musical experience, and had to work hard to be able to sing and perform in the series. “I don’t consider myself a singer. My previous experience was singing in the shower,” she said. “Everyone keeps asking me if I was born to play this role because of my family, and honestly, I was born to play every role that I’ve played so far. I took this role because I’ve been wanting to sing, since I had never sung before,” she said.

Keough also shared that her mother was very excited when she got the part. “She was so excited. I was worried, and she really supported me,” said Keough. “There were some really challenging songs and she helped me focus and believe in myself.”