Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show

This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation has been made with care, with producers and writers recruiting some of the world’s biggest musicians to compose original songs.

The series follows the band’s rise to fame and their implosion following a sold out show in Chicago, where they decide to break up. The series then flashes forward to the future and tells the story of what happens in documentary-style interviews and flashbacks, with different members of the band sharing what really happened.

Riley Keough plays Daisy, marking her second time leading a series. The actress previously starred in the critically acclaimed “The Girlfriend Experience”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Claflin plays Billy Dunne, one of the band’s most important members, who’s married to Morrone’s Camila, and has a complex and layered relationship with Daisy.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” has original music composed by a group of wide ranging musicians, among them, Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and more. “We finally have Aurora. A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one,” said Taylor Jenkins Reid, the novel’s author. “A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

The release of the series’ trailer follows the news of the death of Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Last year, Keough said that she drew inspiration from her mother in order to portray the role of Daisy. “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought,” she said to People. “She was definitely inspirational to me.”