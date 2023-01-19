Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, will be buried in Graceland. The funeral will take place next Sunday, alongside her father and son, Benjamin, 27, who passed away in 2020. Lisa Marie’s death occurred earlier this month when she was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles following cardiac arrest.
