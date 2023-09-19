Ariana Grande officially files for divorce; will reportedly cut a check to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from her husband of 2 years, Dalton Gomez. The singer’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed first on Monday, citing the celebrity favorite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce, per TMZ. According to the outlet, Gomez immediately followed suit, filing his response in what they described as a “clearly coordinated effort.”

The date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023. Sources told the outlet that everything was worked out before they went to the courthouse.

The couple had a prenup, but sources said it took so long because they were settling and ironing out details. TMZ’s insiders said Grande will cut Gomez a check, and that will put their relationship in the past, saying there are “no hard feelings.” “They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process,” they told TMZ.

The divorce comes after bombshell news in July revealed that Grande began dating her “Wicked” costar, Ethan Slater, with TMZ reporting they had been dating for several months. With Grande and Slater both married, the public was very invested in the timelines of their relationship. Especially when Slater had just shared a Mother’s Day post for Lilly Jay in May, which was “liked” by Grande.

Once news of the romance hit the internet, Slater quickly filed for divorce from his wife, Jay. The former couple were high school sweethearts, getting married in 2018, and welcoming their first child in August 2022.

While Gomez has stayed quiet about the situation, Jay began talking to media outlets, previously telling Page Six the “7 Rings” singer was “not a girls girl.”

It was relatively quiet with Grande and Slater’s relationship, but according to DailyMail, they are living together in New York City while he prepares for his starring role in the upcoming Broadway production of Spamalot.

The outlet reported the news last week, noting that it was odd Gomez hadn’t filed for divorce yet. They asserted that sources refuted claims that they were just friends until they separated from their partners, alleging Slater and Gomez “never intended for their relationship to go public.”