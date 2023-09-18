Cher and her boyfriend are back together! Double date with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards are back together again! The pair had announced their split “a couple of weeks ago” but it seems they have decided to give love a second. The celebrity couple confirmed that they are dating again after being spotted on a double date with Colombian singer J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.

The 77-year-old music legend and the 37-year-old music executive wore matching all-black ensembles and were photographed holding hands outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California. The pair made their way to their vehicle after J Balvin and Valentina were seen leaving the place.

Alexander was seen sharing a sweet moment with Cher, having a casual conversation, and helping the icon enter the car. The couple was all smiles once they were inside the vehicle, as paparazzi photographed them sharing a private joke and looking very much in love.

The group was also accompanied by Alexander’s friend Tyga. J Balvin and Valentina also wore matching outfits, with the singer wearing black leather pants and a tank top, while Valentina wore black leather boots, a matching mini skirt, and a corseted top.

Cher made her romantic relationship with Alexander at the Versace Fall 2023 fashion show. However, they had been spotted going on multiple dates since November 2022, and the singer had taken to Twitter to comment on her love and appreciation for the music executive, and address the backlash as the pair share nearly a 40-year age gap.

TMZ had recently reported that the couple had broken up “a couple of weeks ago” but it seems it was only a rough patch for the pair as they are now back together.