Hugh Jackman to divorce wife Deborra-Lee Furness after three decades: The couple share kids Oscar and Ava

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced that their marriage has come to an end after three decades of being together. The ‘Wolverine’ star and the Australian producer are splitting after first marrying in 1996 and adopting two children, Oscar and Ava.

The pair met on the set of the Australian series ‘Correlli’ in 1995 and were inseparable until now. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, adding that their “journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They continued; “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The pair concluded by saying, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.” The former couple have previously talked about their family life, with the actor revealing to People that “[Their] kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We’re ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of.”

“It’s so interesting being a parent, and they’ve both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own,” Furness said to the publication in 2020. “But when you’re a parent, you can’t lie to them or yourself. They will shine a light on every one of your flaws, your Achilles heel, whatever. You’ve got to look at yourself.”