Ariana Grande pokes fun at her once-signature beauty look

Ariana Grande to a walk down memory lane and went through her makeup evolution. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took to social media to roast her once-signature beauty look.

The star shared a TikTok while getting glammed up and lip-syncing to an old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clip. The 29-year-old Grammy winner wrote over the video, “me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an overdrawn lip.”

Adding, “Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?”

In her TikTok, the singer can be seen applying the R.E.M. Beauty’s At The Borderline Eyeliner Marker; the product is part of her makeup line.

Fans immediately flooded the comment section to join the playful roast. “Not the overdrawn lip,” one follower joked before telling Grande, “obsessed with u actually.”

According to another follower, although she is making fun of it now, the makeup look “was iconic.”

©GettyImages



Singer/songwriter Ariana Grande attends the Billboard’s 13th Annual Women in Music event at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York City.

In another video, shared in April, she revealed that her beloved “Wicked” character Glinda is wearing some r.e.m beauty products. Grande shared a YouTube video celebrating the anniversary of her beauty brand, sharing some of her favorite products. She also answered some questions, providing fans with a much needed update after following her decision to take a step back from social media.

When a fan asked if Glinda would be wearing r.e.m. beauty, Grande said, “Glinda wears a few things.”

“I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, ‘I don’t want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we’ll find her together.’”